Siviglia-Roma e Inter-Getafe, match validi per gli ottavi di finale di Europa League, non si giocheranno giovedì 12 marzo. Lo ha annunciato la Uefa con un comunicato: “A causa delle restrizioni imposte dalle autorità italiane e spagnole, le due gare sono rinviate“.
As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following #UEL matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow.
🇪🇸 Sevilla – AS Roma 🇮🇹
🇮🇹 Internazionale – Getafe 🇪🇸
— UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020
