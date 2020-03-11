UFFICIALE, Siviglia-Roma e Inter-Getafe di Europa League sono state rinviate

Siviglia-Roma e Inter-Getafe, match validi per gli ottavi di finale di Europa League, non si giocheranno giovedì 12 marzo. Lo ha annunciato la Uefa con un comunicato: “A causa delle restrizioni imposte dalle autorità italiane e spagnole, le due gare sono rinviate“.

As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following #UEL matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow.

🇪🇸 Sevilla – AS Roma 🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Internazionale – Getafe 🇪🇸

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020