Juventus-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid, partite di ritorno degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Champions League, sono state rinviate a data da destinarsi per motivi di sicurezza. Entrambe erano in programma martedì 17 marzo alle 21.
Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.
🏴 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸
🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷
Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.
— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020
Scarica l’app gratuita di ‘LazioPress.it’, disponibile su #AppStore e #PlayStore. Rimani sempre informato sulla Lazio
GUARDA LA PUNTATA DI LATIUM
RINGRAZIAMO I NOSTRI SPONSOR:
YouTube
Apple
Android
RSS