UFFICIALE, Juventus-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid di Champions League sono state rinviate

Juventus-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid, partite di ritorno degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Champions League, sono state rinviate a data da destinarsi per motivi di sicurezza. Entrambe erano in programma martedì 17 marzo alle 21.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷

Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020