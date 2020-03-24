Coronavirus, Greta Thunberg esce dalla quarantena: “Ho avuto i sintomi”

Greta Thunberg ha «probabilmente» avuto il coronavirus. Lo afferma la stessa giovane attivista sul suo profilo Instagram, seguito da 10 milioni di persone, dopo due settimane di isolamento. «Circa dieci giorni fa ho cominciato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo i brividi, mal di gola e tossivo. Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi avere il test del Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi». Lo riporta Corriere.it

