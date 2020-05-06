EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS Protezione Civile IBAN DONAZIONI: IT 84 Z 03069 05020 100000066387
In diretta alle 21:00, sul canale Twitch di Charles Leclerc, Ciro Immobile gareggia virtualmente con altre stelle del panorama sportivo mondiale. Segui l’evento live qui:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
It’s going to be veryyyyyyy good. Wednesday night – 9PM CET. Live on my Twitch Channel. And this is only part of the line up 😍
RIGUARDA LA PUNTATA SPECIALE DI LATIUM
Scarica l’app gratuita di ‘LazioPress.it’, disponibile su #AppStore e #PlayStore. Rimani sempre informato sulla Lazio
RINGRAZIAMO I NOSTRI SPONSOR:
YouTube
Apple
Android
RSS