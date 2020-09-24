Champions League, ora è ufficiale: si potranno effettuare cinque sostituzioni

L’Uefa ha da poco ufficializzato la possibilità di effettuare cinque sostituzioni a partita in Champion League ed in Europa League, oltre che in altri contesti europei come la Nations League. Dunque una modifica importante per questa edizione di Champions League che vedrà la partecipazione della Lazio dopo tredici anni.

🔁 NEWS: Up to five substitutions will be allowed for all matches played in the #NationsLeague, European Qualifiers play-offs, Women’s EURO Qualifiers, the #UCL, the #UEL and the #UWCL, for the remainder of the season.

The number of players allowed on the match sheet = 23 pic.twitter.com/2VMSUHOI1x

— UEFA (@UEFA) September 24, 2020