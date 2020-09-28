Muriqi, primo tampone negativo

Secondo quanto riportato dal giornalista kosovaro Arlind Sadiku, per l’attaccante della Lazio Vedat Muriqi è negativo il primo tampone per infezione da SARS covid 2. Qualora fosse negativo anche il secondo, i cui risultati sono attesi per oggi, domani sarebbe in volo per Roma.

Exclusive

Vedat Muriqi has tested negative in Covid-19 test. Today he is waiting the result of the second test, and if he’ll again result negative, tomorrow will fly back to Italy.#vedat #muriqi #lazio #rome #covid #kosovo

— Arlind Sadiku (@arlindsadiku89) September 28, 2020