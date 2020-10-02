Nations League, Muriqi convocato dal ct del Kosovo – FOTO

Vedat Muriqi, nuovo attaccante della Lazio, è stato convocato dal Kosovo per le Nations League. Questa la decisione del ct nonostante il giocatore venga da più di un mese di stop a causa dell’infortunio ricevuto in nazionale, oltre alla positività al Covid.

🚨OFFICIAL KOSOVO SQUAD LIST!

🇽🇰✅

Here is the list of players that have been called up by Bernard Challandes for Euro 2021 playoff & Uefa Nations League games

🇲🇰🆚🇽🇰- 08/10/2020

(Skopje, Macedonia)

🇽🇰🆚🇸🇮- 11/10/2020

(Prishtina, Kosovo)

🇬🇷🆚🇽🇰- 14/10/2020

(Athens, Greece) pic.twitter.com/WR65GYymCb

— Kosovo Football News 🇽🇰 (@KosovanF) October 2, 2020