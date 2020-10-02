@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
Vedat Muriqi, nuovo attaccante della Lazio, è stato convocato dal Kosovo per le Nations League. Questa la decisione del ct nonostante il giocatore venga da più di un mese di stop a causa dell’infortunio ricevuto in nazionale, oltre alla positività al Covid.
🚨OFFICIAL KOSOVO SQUAD LIST!
🇽🇰✅
Here is the list of players that have been called up by Bernard Challandes for Euro 2021 playoff & Uefa Nations League games
🇲🇰🆚🇽🇰- 08/10/2020
(Skopje, Macedonia)
🇽🇰🆚🇸🇮- 11/10/2020
(Prishtina, Kosovo)
🇬🇷🆚🇽🇰- 14/10/2020
(Athens, Greece) pic.twitter.com/WR65GYymCb
— Kosovo Football News 🇽🇰 (@KosovanF) October 2, 2020
