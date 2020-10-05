@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
A pochi minuti dal deposito in Lega del suo contratto da parte della Lazio, Wesley Hoedt ha voluto ringraziare attraverso un post sul proprio Profilo Instagram la sua ultima squadra ovvero il club belga dell’Anversa. Il difensore olandese ha sottolineato come sia stata questa società a fargli tornare il sorriso giocando a pallone e che li si è sentito da subito a casa. Hoedt ha voluto ringraziare inoltre i tifosi della squadra.
Thank you @royal_antwerp_fc for giving me the opportunity during the past season to find back my joy in football! From the first minute I arrived I felt at home and that was a feeling that I had missed! I wanna say a special thank you to all of the Royal Antwerp FC fans who have been truly amazing in supporting me and the team! I will never forget all of you! But now it’s time for a new challenge! ⚪️🔴⚽️ #royalantwerpfc #deurnenoord
