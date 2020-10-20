@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
La grande notte del ritorno in Champions League è arrivata. Tra poco più di un’ora Lazio e Borussia Dortmund scenderanno in campo all’Olimpico per la prima gara del gruppo F. Queste le scelte ufficiali dei due tecnici:
LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Fares; Correa, Immobile.
All. Simone Inzaghi
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-2-1): Hitz; Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro; Reus, Sancho; Haaland.
All. Lucien Favre
