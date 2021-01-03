SOCIAL | Ciro Immobile, alcuni dati sulle ultime sette gare di esordio in Serie A – FOTO

La S.S.Lazio ricondivide un post di OptaPaolo, l’account ufficiale Twitter di Stats Perform sul calcio italiano, inerente al giocatore biancoceleste Ciro Immobile. L’attaccante, come si legge nel post, ha segnato in tutte le ultime sette gare di esordio in un anno solare di Serie A, dal 2014 ad oggi 11 goal. Nella sfida odierna contro il Genoa, ha realizzato la rete del vantaggio al 15′ su rigore.

11 – Ciro #Immobile has scored in each of his last seven #SerieA debut games in a single calendar year: 11 goals in the period since 2014. He has now netted 150 goals in the Top-5 European Leagues. Phenomenal.#GenoaLazio #SerieA pic.twitter.com/wvtGKIhPuH

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 3, 2021