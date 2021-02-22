@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
In vista dell’andata degli ottavi di Champions League tra Lazio e Bayern Monaco, sono 17 i calciatori convocati da Flick che deve rinunciare a Muller e Pavard, oltre a Douglas Costa.
Neuer,
Hoffmann
Sule
Kimmich
Martinez
Lewandowski
Sanè
Choupo-Moting
Boateng
Goretzka
Davies
Sarr
Hernandez
Roca
Alaba
Coman
Musiala
Unser Kader für Rom! 🌟 #packmas #LAZFCB #SuitedByBOSS #MiaSanMia #UCL pic.twitter.com/t7mM79wICs
— 🏆🏆🏆 FC Bayern 🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayern) February 22, 2021
