UFFICIALE | Le inglesi sono uscite tutte dalla nuova Superlega

Dopo il ritiro del Manchester City dalla Superlega, a seguito di numerose voci che si sono rincorse nelle ultime ore, anche altre due squadre si sono tirate indietro dalla formazione di questa nuova competizione: si tratta di Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham ed Arsenal, che hanno annunciato l’interruzione del loro coinvolgimento per formare la Superlega.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL). #THFC ⚪️ #COYS

We will not be participating in the European Super League. #MUFC

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021