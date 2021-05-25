De Zerbi lascia l’Italia, è il nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar Donetsk

Roberto De Zerbi è volato in Ucraina, è il nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar Donetsk. La società ucraina ha ufficializzato il tutto attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter: De Zerbi, dopo essere arrivato ad un passo dal portare il Sassuolo in Europa, sarà per i prossimi due anni il nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar Donetsk.

🧡 Benvenuto, Mister! Roberto De Zerbi is Shakhtar head coach! ⚒

The Italian specialist will be in charge of the team for the next two seasons.

Learn more details: https://t.co/EX3JtA84N4. pic.twitter.com/OcfmeQD4ZF

— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) May 25, 2021