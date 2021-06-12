Danimarca-Finlandia: dopo la grande paura per Eriksen, la gara è pronta a riprendere su richiesta dei calciatori

La grande paura sembra passata, Christian Eriksen come riferito da più fonti è sveglio e le sue condizioni stabili sono costantemente monitorate con la gara tra Danimarca e Finlandia che, come reso noto dalla federcalcio danese, riprenderà comunque alle 20.30 dopo oltre un’ ora di sospensione. Inoltre, come precisato dalla UEFA attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter ufficiale, la richiesta di riprendere la gara sarebbe arrivata congiuntamente dai membri di entrambe le squadre.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).

The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

