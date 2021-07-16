Champions League, ecco le sedi delle finali delle prossime quattro edizioni

È tutto pronto per la nuova Champions League che vedrà il Chelsea chiamato il titolo conquistato qualche settimana fa in finale contro il Chelsea. Dopo lo spostamento della sede dell’atto conclusivo della passata edizione da Istanbul a Oporto, la UEFA ha annunciato come le finali dei prossimi anni si terranno a San Pietroburgo, Istanbul, Londra e Monaco di Baviera.

🏟️ Following the relocation of the 2021 #UCL final from Istanbul to Porto, Istanbul will now stage the final in 2023. The next four finals will be:

🇷🇺 2022: Saint Petersburg, Russia

🇹🇷 2023: Istanbul, Turkey

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2024: London, England

🇩🇪 2025: Munich, Germany pic.twitter.com/hmiuJargPR

— UEFA (@UEFA) July 16, 2021