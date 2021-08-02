ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
Questo l’elenco dei calciatori presenti per il ritiro di Marienfeld 2021.
Portieri: Adamonis, Reina, Strakosha;
Difensori: Acerbi, Hysaj, Kamenovic, Lazzari, Marusic, Patric, Radu, Ramos, Vavro;
Centrocampisti: Akpa Akpro, André Anderson, Cataldi, Escalante, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic;
Attaccanti: Caicedo, Correa, Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Jony, Muriqi, Raul Moro, Romero.
