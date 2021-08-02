ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
La Lazio è da poco arrivata a Dortmund, dove con un pullman i giocatori si sposteranno a Marienfeld, luogo del ritiro. La società ha postato, sui propri canali social, un video dei giocatori che scendono dall’aereo.
🛬 Atterrati a Dortmund!
Ora il trasferimento in pullman fino a Marienfeld 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/dbzowsdNPb
— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 2, 2021
Tutto il mondo LazioPress.it in un solo link. CLICCA QUI e rimani informato sulla Lazio
RINGRAZIAMO I NOSTRI SPONSOR:
YouTube
Apple
Android
RSS