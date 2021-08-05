Finita l’avventura saudita per Bastos: dove giocherà l’ex Lazio – FOTO

Lo scorso anno Bastos lasciò la Lazio per andare a vestire la maglia dell’Al-Ain in Arabia Saudita. Questa avventura, però, si è già conclusa: il difensore angolano torna al Rostov, squadra russa in cui giocò per tre anni prima di arrivare in Italia nel 2016. La società ne ha annunciato il ritorno a titolo temporaneo con un post sui social.

Баштуш с нами ✊ Бывший защитник «Ростова» вернулся в клуб на правах аренды с правом выкупа.

👇https://t.co/xqcMT3bFgp pic.twitter.com/vGgrW8W9un — Football Club Rostov (@rostovfc) August 5, 2021

