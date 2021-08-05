Manchester City, ufficiale l’acquisto di Grealish

ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO

Ora è ufficiale: Jack Grealish è diventato un nuovo giocatore del Manchester City. Il calciatore inglese arriva dall’Aston Villa, ha firmato un contratto che lo legherà alla squadra di Guardiola per i prossimi sei anni: indosserà la maglia numero 10, lasciata in eredità di Aguero. Con un post pubblicato su Twitter, il club inglese ha ufficializzato l’acquisto.

HE’S HERE!

We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal.

Welcome to City, Jack! 💙

🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/5Y3gMREmKL

— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2021