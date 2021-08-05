Tragedia per Ballack: il figlio Emiliano muore a 18 anni in un incidente in quad

Lutto nel mondo del calcio, il figlio di Ballack, il 18enne Emilio, è morto in un incidente stradale sul quad. Una tragedia consumatasi a a Troia al sud di Lisbona nei pressi della tenuta che il padre ha comprato in Portogallo. A riportarlo è la testata portoghese TVI24.

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack’s son Emilio has reportedly been killed in a quad crash in Portugal. Tragic news. Thoughts are with Michael Ballack and his family 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/LxVdUsdWTD — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 5, 2021

