Lutto nel mondo del calcio, il figlio di Ballack, il 18enne Emilio, è morto in un incidente stradale sul quad. Una tragedia consumatasi a a Troia al sud di Lisbona nei pressi della tenuta che il padre ha comprato in Portogallo. A riportarlo è la testata portoghese TVI24.
Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack’s son Emilio has reportedly been killed in a quad crash in Portugal.
Tragic news. Thoughts are with Michael Ballack and his family 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/LxVdUsdWTD
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 5, 2021
