ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
Sui social, Felipe Anderson pubblica una stories sul proprio profilo Instagram. In palestra, insieme al giocatore biancoceleste si allenano anche Lucas Leiva e Luiz Felipe Ramos. A fine sessione, Felipe scrive: “Working hard“. Il tutto corredato dalla bandiera brasiliana.
Tutto il mondo LazioPress.it in un solo link. CLICCA QUI e rimani informato sulla Lazio
RINGRAZIAMO I NOSTRI SPONSOR:
YouTube
Apple
Android
RSS