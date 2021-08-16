ECA, alcune squadre rientrano: ci sono anche due italiane

Alcune squadre hanno rinnovato la loro iscrizione all’ECA, un organismo che rappresenta le società calcistiche a livello europeo. A comunicarlo è stata l’associazione stessa tramite i propri canali ufficiali, dando l’annuncio del proseguo dell’appartenenza all’ente da parte di Milan, Inter, Arsenal, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Manchester City e Manchester Utd.

The ECA Executive Board has agreed that the following clubs will retain their ECA ordinary membership for the current 2019-23 ECA membership cycle: @acmilan, @Arsenal, @ChelseaFC, @Atleti, @Inter, @LFC, @ManCity, @ManUtd & @SpursOfficial https://t.co/maP5t5zLo6

— ECA (@ECAEurope) August 16, 2021