ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
Oggi ore 18.45 il match di Europa League tra Galatasaray e Lazio. Ecco le probabili formazioni che scenderanno in campo al Türk Telekom Stadyumu.
GALATASARAY (4-2-3-1): Muslera; Yedlin, Luyindama, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Kutlu, Cicaldau; Feghouli, Morutan, Kerem; Dervisoglu
All. Terim
LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Lazzari, Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Milinkovic, Escalante, Basic; Pedro, Muriqi, Zaccagni
All. Sarri
Tutto il mondo LazioPress.it in un solo link. CLICCA QUI e rimani informato sulla Lazio
RINGRAZIAMO I NOSTRI SPONSOR:
YouTube
Apple
Android
RSS