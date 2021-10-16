ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
La Lazio, con una grande rimonta, trova il successo contro l’Inter di Inzaghi per 3-1. Tra i calciatori biancocelesti il primo a esultare sui social è Acerbi, oggi assente per squalifica: “Grazie ragazzi“, il commento del difensore.
View this post on Instagram
Ad esultare c’è anche Milinkovic-Savic, che ha chiuso la gara con il terzo gol. “In testa ho sempre un solo pensiero: fare gol e vincere. Forza Lazio“.
View this post on Instagram
Ad esultare è anche Thomas Strakosha, oggi in panchina.
View this post on Instagram
Tutto il mondo LazioPress.it in un solo link. CLICCA QUI e rimani informato sulla Lazio
RINGRAZIAMO I NOSTRI SPONSOR:
YouTube
Apple
Android
RSS