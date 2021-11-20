ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
La S.S. Lazio, attraverso il il sito ufficiale del club, ha diramato la lista dei convocati di mister Sarri in vista della gara Lazio-Juventus:
Acerbi, Adamonis, Akpa Apro, Basic, Cataldi, Escalante, Felipe Anderson, Hysaj, Lazzari, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe, Milinkovic, Moro, Muriqi, Patric, Pedro, Radu, Reina, Romero, Strakosha, Vavro, Zaccagni.
