La moglie di Luis Alberto, Patricia Venegas, ha confermato tramite il proprio profilo Instagram, con una storia, il fatto che si trovino bene a vivere a Roma, rispondendo alla domanda se desiderasse vivere in Spagna. “Sinceramente stiamo molto molto bene a Roma, non abbiamo fretta di tornare in Spagna” sono le parole utilizzate da Patricia.

