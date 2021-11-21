SOCIAL | Muriqi risponde: “Grazie per essere al mio fianco, il tuo pirata già morto (mentalmente)”

Vedat Muriqi risponde a un tweet sulla partita di ieri, Lazio–Juventus. L’utente aveva taggato il giocatore biancoceleste, scrivendo “Ciao Bestia, non ha funzionato“. Non è mancata la risposta del kosovaro, che ha replicato: “Grazie per essere sempre al mio fianco fratello, il tua pirata già morto (mentalmente)“.

Grazie per essere sempre al mio fianco fratello,il tua pirata gia morte (mentalmente) — Vedat Muriqi (@MuriqiVedat) November 20, 2021

