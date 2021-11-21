ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
Vedat Muriqi risponde a un tweet sulla partita di ieri, Lazio–Juventus. L’utente aveva taggato il giocatore biancoceleste, scrivendo “Ciao Bestia, non ha funzionato“. Non è mancata la risposta del kosovaro, che ha replicato: “Grazie per essere sempre al mio fianco fratello, il tua pirata già morto (mentalmente)“.
Grazie per essere sempre al mio fianco fratello,il tua pirata gia morte (mentalmente)
— Vedat Muriqi (@MuriqiVedat) November 20, 2021
