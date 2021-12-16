Premier League, nuovi casi nel Liverpool e Chelsea

Nuovi casi in Premier League. Il Liverpool rende noto sul proprio profilo Twitter che Fabinho, Curtis Jones e Virgil van Dijk salteranno la partita di stasera contro il Newcastle United.

Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for COVID-19.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021