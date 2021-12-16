@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
Nuovi casi in Premier League. Il Liverpool rende noto sul proprio profilo Twitter che Fabinho, Curtis Jones e Virgil van Dijk salteranno la partita di stasera contro il Newcastle United.
Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for COVID-19.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021
Anche il Chelsea tramite il profilo Twitter ufficiale informa che oltre ai quattro positivi accertati: Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi, Werner e Chilwell. Potrebbe esserci anche Havertz.
The boss on tonight's side for #CheEve. ⤵️
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2021
