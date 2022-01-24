Watford, esonerato mister Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri non è più l’allenatore del Watford. Gli Hornets hanno appena sollevato dall’incarico il tecnico italiano, tornato in Premier League lo scorso 4 ottobre. Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale dell’attuale penultima forza in classifica del massimo campionato inglese:

“Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Claudio Ranieri.

The Hornets’ Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.

No further club comment will be made until this new appointment is confirmed in due course.”

