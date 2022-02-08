SofaScore, Luis Alberto è nella top 11

Come riportato dal profilo Twitter di SofaScore, Luis Alberto, grazie all’ottima partita disputata durante Fiorentina-Lazio, è rientrato nella top 11 dell’ultima giornata di campionato con punteggio di 7.9. Questo il tweet.

🇮🇹 | Team of the Week

Serie A’s Round 24 finished yesterday night, meaning it’s now time for our latest TOTW! 👇

Sampdoria lead the way as the only side represented by three players in our XI, while their goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone is also our Player of the Week. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IXQVNMBUCe

