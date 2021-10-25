ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
Attraverso i propri canali social, la Lazio ha pubblicato una novità visibile sul sito binance.com: si tratta della possibilità per il tifoso biancoceleste di scegliere il design dello sponsor binance sulla maglia casalinga della Lazio. Le due opzioni sono blu, come visto in queste gare, e il bianco. Per votare, è necessario registrarsi.
👕 Choose between the following two designs of Binance Logo on the S.S. Lazio Home Jersey and we will respect the decisions of the fans!
➡️ https://t.co/UvwuqUSh0d pic.twitter.com/bZ0C4OgvyC
— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) October 25, 2021
