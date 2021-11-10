ACQUISTA LE NUOVE MAGLIE DELLA LAZIO
La Serie A, tramite i propri profili Social, ha reso omaggio a Milinkovic Savic alla luce dei numeri che sta avendo in questa stagione. “La determinazione e la tenacia di Sergej. 3 gol e 4 assist in questa Serie A” sono le parole pubblicate dalla lega neo confronti del centrocampista della Lazio.
‘s determination and tenacity ⚪️
3️⃣ goals and 4️⃣ assists in this #SerieA@OfficialSSLazio #Milinkovic #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/OSp4wZLTRB
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 10, 2021
