SOCIAL| La Lazio lancia il sondaggio: “Scegli lo slogan all’interno degli spogliatoi” – FOTO

La Lazio tramite i propri profili social ha annunciato un sondaggio a cui sarà possibile partecipare solo con Binance. Questo sondaggio si basa sul votare lo slogan da inserire all’interno degli spogliatoi dei biancocelesti, così da poter far leggere quella frase ai giocatori prima dell’ingresso in campo.

🦅🏟 Choose the historical slogan you would like players to read inside Lazio’s dressing room at Stadio Olimpico!

Sign up on the @binance page to take part at the survey ➡️ https://t.co/5VAbQTRBYj pic.twitter.com/rhIoYf1Yak

— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) November 25, 2021