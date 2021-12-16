The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.

We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement.”