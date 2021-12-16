@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
Visti i troppi casi di Covid-19 che stanno colpendo le varie squadre di Premier League, dopo la decisione del rinvio della sfida di questa sera tra Leicester e Tottenham, anche Manchester United-Brighton è stata rinviata. La gara si sarebbe dovuta giocare domenica 18 dicembre alle ore 12:30, ma in casa Red Evils sono troppi i giocatori ed i membri dello staff contagiati.
Di seguito il comunicato dei due club:
“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30 GMT, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.
The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.
We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.
We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement.”
Albion’s game against @ManUtd at Old Trafford on Saturday has been postponed.
Manchester United continue to have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford. ℹ pic.twitter.com/6s8qnGLQO6
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 16, 2021
