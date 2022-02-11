@LazioPress.it ha un nuovo account Instagram. Torna a seguirlo. CLICCA QUI
Nicolò Schira pubblica un tweet sul proprio profilo Twitter in merito al calciomercato biancoceleste. In Estate Filip Kostic potrebbe lasciare EintrachtFrankfurt. Il suo agente (A.Lucci) sta lavorando per un passaggio in Serie A: Lazio e Roma sono ancora interessati all’esterno serbo. Questo il tweet.
Filip #Kostic could leave #EintrachtFrankfurt in summer. His agent (A.Lucci) is working for a move to #SerieA: #Lazio and #ASRoma are still interested in the serbian winger. #transfers
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 11, 2022
