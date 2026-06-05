Ufficiale, rivelato il calendario della stagione 26/27: ecco la prima avversaria della Lazio

La Lega Serie A ha rilasciato il calendario per la stagione 2026/2027. Il club biancoceleste ritornerà in campo il 23 agosto per sfidare il Bologna.

Calendario Serie A: il girone d'andata

1a GIORNATA: 23/08/26 BOL - LAZ

2a GIORNATA: 30/08/26 LAZ- GEN

3a GIORNATA: 06/09/26 UDI - LAZ

4a GIORNATA: 13/09/26 LAZ - MIL

5a GIORNATA: 20/09/26 VEN - LAZ

6a GIORNATA: 11/10/26 LAZ - MON

7a GIORNATA: 18/10/26 JUV - LAZ

8a GIORNATA: 25/10/26 LAZ- PAR

9a GIORNATA: 28/10/26 SAS - LAZ

10a GIORNATA 01/11/26 LAZ - CAG

11a GIORNATA: 08/11/26 NAP-LAZ

12a GIORNATA: 22/11/26 LAZ-LEC

13a GIORNATA: 29/11/26 TOR-LAZ

14a GIORNATA: 06/12/26 LAZ - ATA

15a GIORNATA: 13/12/26 LAZ - ROM

16a GIORNATA: 20/12/26 FRO-LAZ

17a GIORNATA: 03/01/27 FIO -LAZ

18a GIORNATA: 06/01/27 LAZ - INT

19a GIORNATA: 10/01/27 COM - LAZ

Calendario Serie A: il girone di ritorno

20a GIORNATA: 17/01/27 LAZ - BOL

21a GIORNATA: 24/01/27 MON - LAZ

22a GIORNATA: 31/01/27 LAZ - VEN

23a GIORNATA: 07/02/27 ATA - LAZ

24a GIORNATA: 14/02/27 CAG- LAZ

25a GIORNATA: 25/02/27 LAZ- NAP

26a GIORNATA: 28/02/27 GEN-LAZ

27a GIORNATA: 07/03/27 LAZ - FRO

28a GIORNATA: 14/03/27 LAZ - JUV

29a GIORNATA: 21/03/27 PAR-LAZ

30a GIORNATA: 04/04/27 LEC- LAZ

31a GIORNATA: 11/04/27 LAZ- TOR

32a GIORNATA: 18/04/27 ROM - LAZ

33a GIORNATA: 25/04/27 LAZ-COM

34a GIORNATA: 02/05/27 MIL - LAZ

35a GIORNATA: 09/05/27 LAZ- SAS

36a GIORNATA: 16/05/27 LAZ - UDI

37a GIORNATA: 23/05/27 INT-LAZ

38a GIORNATA: 30/05/27 LAZ- FIO

Le date del Derby e i Big match

Secondo quando deciso dalla Lega Serie A, nel girone d'andata, la rosa biancoceleste scenderà in campo per i Big Match a partire dalla prima giornata di Campionato, nella quale affronterà il Bologna. Successivamente, il 13 settembre e il 18 ottobre dovrà vedersela rispettivamente con Milan e Juventus. A seguire, sarà il turno del Napoli (8/11) e dell'Atalanta (06/12). La prima parte del campionato si concluderà con tre Big match, infatti, il 3, 6 e 10 gennaio le aquile lotterano contro Fiorentina, Inter e Como per i tre punti. Per quanto riguarda i Derby, invece, le due sfide della Capitale sono fissate per il 13 dicembre e il 18 aprile.